Sokoto Govt Seeks Partnership With AANI

Share

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has expressed his readiness to partner with the Sokoto state chapter of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for the development of the state.

He made this known when he received members of the state chapter of the association on a courtesy visit.

The Governor expressed confidence that each member of the AANI has a peculiar contribution to make having come from different disciplines and professions.

“Let me use this medium to remind you that the state government had made a huge investment in sponsoring you to attend this prestigious Institute, therefore, the state expects much from your vast experience,” he added.

The Governor also said his administration had recently donated two vehicles for use by the Institute’s Muslim community, which is an indication of the concern and regard the state has for it.

He assured the association that his doors were always open for them, in order to discuss issues bordering on the development of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Sokoto state chapter of AANI, Shehu Usman Ladan, mni, commended Gov. Aliyu for the various developmental programmes being executed across the state.

“Your Excellency, we commend the transformation taking place in the areas of Security, water supply, social welfare, and Infrastructural development, among others.

”I want to assure you that we are ready to give our contributions so that collectively we can take our state to greater heights,”he added.

He also thanked the Governor for appointing their members to key positions such as Aminu Haliru Dikko, mni, Chief of Staff government house, Gandi Umar Muhammad, mni, Senior Special Assistant, Administration and Legal Matters, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: