Sokoto Govt Seeks FG Support On IPP’s Take-Off

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Sokoto has called on Federal Government support towards the takeoff of the State Independent Power Project (IPP).

He made the call when he received the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu on a courtesy visit in Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, the State IPP, which is a 90 per cent stage of completion was initiated by the Wamakko-led administration to boost socio-economic activities in the State.

“The project is almost completed, so, we need the support of the federal government to ensure its take-off”

“We equally need your support in reconnecting eight Local Governments that have been without light for years as well as the general improvement of electricity supply in the State,” Aliyu said

.He also solicited the federal government’s support towards electricity generation in Goronyo Dam, which has the capacity to generate enough megawatts for the country.

“The Goronyo reservoir has what it takes to provide the hydro-electricity supply to fast-track industrialization of not only Sokoto State but the neighbouring States.

Governor Aliyu, therefore, called for a robust partnership on both IPP and Goronyo Dam power generation initiative so as to boost electricity supply in the country and create more jobs as well.

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelatu said he was in Sokoto to inspect Federal, State and private electricity facilities for possible intervention of the federal government.

” I also came to inspect the Sokoto State Independent Power Project and Goronyo Dam so that we can see where the federal government can come in,” the Minister added.

He assured the federal government’s readiness to ensure a tremendous improvement in power generation and distribution in the country.

The minister later visited, among other projects, the IPP and Goronyo Dam site.