Sokoto Govt Seeks Accurate Population Data To Inform Decision-Making

The Sokoto State Government has urged the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) to come up with new modalities that will give Nigeria accurate population data to guide leadership on the kind of provision to make for citizens.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made the call while declaring open the 14th International Conference of the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) 2026, hosted by Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The conference theme was “Population Dynamics in the 21st Century: Opportunities, Challenges, and Policies for Sustainable Development.”

Governor Aliyu, represented by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, stated that population dynamics play a critical role in shaping Nigeria’s future.

“Our youth population is a major asset and blessing, offering immense opportunities for economic growth, innovations, and national development if properly harnessed,” he said.

He commended the Population Association of Nigeria for convening the 14th conference to deliberate on pressing issues that have a direct impact on the social, economic, and political well-being of Nigerians.

Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of accurate population data for informed decision-making, development planning, equitable resource allocation, and monitoring progress toward achieving terminal development objectives, including the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

A growing population, if properly managed, can provide a productive workforce capable of driving economic growth and innovations.

Accurate and reliable population data will facilitate effective learning and stimulate economic growth, ultimately propelling Nigeria toward sustainable development.

The Governor called on the participants of the conference to come up with modalities that will give Nigeria accurate population data to guide leadership on the kind of provision to make for citizens.

He urged all stakeholders to embrace collective action to enhance Nigeria’s demographic dividends and drive sustainable development.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, urged governments at all levels to invest adequately in the productive and not violent population of the country.

He emphasized that governments, development partners, and wealthy individuals are crucial in driving the course for productive population growth and development.

The Sultan stressed the urgent need to drive family planning initiatives to build a beneficial future for children who will become the youths and leaders of tomorrow.

He noted that Islam does not prohibit giving birth to children but allows one to manage a sizeable number that one can provide for their basic health and educational needs.

The National Population Commission Chairman, Dr. Aminu Yusuf (Talban Wushishi), noted that Nigeria’s development was unfolding within the context of sustained and significant demographic change occasioned by rapid population growth, youthful age structure, accelerating urbanization, and complex patterns of inter- and international migration.

The Chief Host and Vice Chancellor of UDUS, Professor Bashir Garba, said Nigeria’s population presents opportunities for sound and beneficial economic growth and development, though with significant challenges.

He tasked stakeholders at the conference to be reflective, catalytic, and come up with evidence-driven approaches to solving population issues in Nigeria.

The President of the Population Association of Nigeria, Prof. Enang Ebingh, described the conference as an innovative initiative for exploring professional ideas and input for advancing informed government policies on population and government investments in education, health security, and other numerous social and economic palliative programs for citizens.