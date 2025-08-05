Sokoto Govt Reviews Bond Agreement With Sponsored Students

The Sokoto State Government is reviewing its bond agreement with students sponsored under its scholarship programmes, with a proposal requiring them to serve the state for 15 years before seeking employment elsewhere.

Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir disclosed this while receiving executive members of the Sokoto Professionals Association during a courtesy visit.

He said the proposed review is aimed at ensuring beneficiaries give back to the state, which has invested significantly in their education.

Gobir also urged the association to support the state in guiding students toward in-demand courses and equipping them with essential skills.

He assured the association of the government’s willingness to collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Chairman of the association, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, noted that the body is non-partisan and committed to helping indigenes pursue professional careers.

He said the association has so far trained several Sokoto indigenes in leadership, entrepreneurship, and ICT, and is ready to partner with the government for the state’s development.

Yabo also presented a plaque and the association’s newsletter to the Deputy Governor.