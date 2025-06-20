Sokoto Govt Replies Critics On Engagement With Bandits

Share

The Sokoto State Government has responded to recent criticisms from social media commentator Mr. Basharu Altine Guyawa regarding its comprehensive approach to addressing insecurity, which includes dialogue with repentant bandits as part of a broader peace-building effort.

In a statement signed by Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, the government reaffirmed its commitment to a pragmatic, multifaceted security strategy under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, aimed at restoring lasting peace across the state.

“While we respect the right of every citizen to express their opinion,” the statement reads, “it is important to set the record straight and clarify the rationale behind the administration’s efforts to explore non-violent pathways to end the cycle of banditry and insecurity.”

The government noted what it described as a contradiction in Mr. Guyawa’s position, highlighting that he had previously indicated willingness to mediate between the state and armed groups. His recent criticisms, the statement said, raise questions about the consistency and sincerity of his current stance.

“Let it be clear: the government is not negotiating out of weakness, nor are we compromising justice. What we are doing is embracing a human-centered approach a stick-and-carrot model aligned with the military’s kinetic and non-kinetic doctrine.”

The statement emphasized that the government’s approach combines both enforcement and engagement, with the ultimate goal of resettling displaced communities and revitalizing local economies in areas hardest hit by violence, including Rabah, Goronyo, Isa, and Sabon Birni.

“Farmers have abandoned their fields, food production has plummeted, and economic activities have stalled. These challenges are not just local they affect food security and inflation across Sokoto State.”

While security forces continue to be deployed where necessary, the administration is also offering reintegration opportunities to those who genuinely renounce violence and agree to undergo supervised rehabilitation.

“This is not appeasement this is strategic reconciliation,” the statement said. “We must look beyond temporary victories and focus on sustainable peace.”

The Sokoto State Government urged critics to contribute constructively to the public discourse and support collaborative efforts to overcome the region’s security challenges.

“The people of Sokoto deserve solutions, not division. Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is committed to providing just that lasting peace, safety, and a return to normalcy for all.”

