Sokoto Govt Reopens Zam-Zam Juma’at Mosque, Resolves Disputes

The Sokoto State Government has announced the reopening of a Bela Juma’at Mosque in the Gwiwa area of Wamakko Local Government of the state, which was previously closed due to a dispute between the Izala group and the mosque’s owner.

Professor Jabir Sani Maihulla, the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, made this announcement while briefing journalists in Sokoto.

According to him, the mosque will reopen for Juma’at prayers, and the decision to close it has been suspended.

The dispute began when a lady donated land and N800,000 to build the mosque, which was later completed by the Khatar Foundation.

The mosque was initially handed over to the Zakkat and Waqaf but was later returned to the lady.

She then appointed Malam Hamisu, a Sokoto-based Islamic scholar and member of the Izalatul Bid’a Waikamatus Sunna sector, as the Imam.

However, a dispute arose between the lady and Malam Hamisu, leading the Izala group to join the dispute.

The woman claimed ownership of the mosque, while the Izala group insisted they had a right to it. The matter was taken to court, and the police eventually resolved that the woman was the rightful owner.

Despite initially accepting the resolution, the Izala group later withdrew, stating they wanted to build a new mosque nearby.

However, the Sokoto State Urban and Regional Development agency denied them permission due to the proximity to the existing mosque.

The state Ministry for Religious Affairs intervened, constituting a committee to investigate the issue.

The committee recommended seizing the mosque from both parties. Notable Islamic scholars, including Malam Yahaya Na Malam Boyi Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Ahmad Umar Helele the Alkalin Makamai, Dr Sani Abdullahi Jos, and Sheilk Mustapha Sidi Attahiru, Bashir Gidan Kadawa, Lawal Muhammad MaiDoki other are Secretary Waziri Sokoto and Divisional Police Officer Gwiwa Eka were invited to mediate the dispute.

After a meeting with both parties, it was resolved that a third-party Imam would lead Juma’at prayers temporarily.

Dr. Sani Abdullahi Jos will continue leading prayers until a substantive Imam is appointed.

The scholars emphasized the importance of reconciliation and de-escalating tensions, as a mosque should not be a centre for dispute.

