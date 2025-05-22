Sokoto Govt Redirects N47.4b To Priority Projects

Share

The Sokoto State Government has approved the reallocation of ₦47.4 billion from underutilized budget lines to fund more pressing developmental needs across the state.

The decision was reached at a recent State Executive Council meeting, five months into the implementation of the ₦526.88 billion 2025 state budget.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Zayyanu, explained that the reallocation followed a quarterly performance review, which revealed significant unspent provisions in certain areas of the budget. He noted that the realignment aims to ensure more efficient and impactful deployment of public resources in response to real-time development demands. According to him, the revised budget will soon be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for legislative approval.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Nasiru Dantsoho, announced the allocation of ₦92 million for the renovation of the Darika Mosque in Goronyo Local Government Area and ₦210 million for the completion of the Gada Central Mosque.

He also disclosed that a new protocol terminal will be constructed at Sultan Abubakar Airport, Sokoto, with Signature Global Investment awarded the ₦1.478 billion contract. A new roundabout is to be built near the Southern Bypass at the cost of ₦1.32 billion, connecting Kasarawa, Shuni, Dingyadi, and Farfaru areas. The project will include four interchanges to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility.

To address manpower shortages in underserved communities, the state government has introduced a new policy requiring health workers to serve in rural areas for two years. These workers will receive a 10 percent salary bonus as an incentive.

In a bid to strengthen security operations, the council approved the purchase of 150 motorcycles at the cost of ₦280 million. Additionally, six Toyota Hilux vehicles will be acquired for government use at the cost of ₦375.55 million.

The state government also approved ₦240 million for the construction of a security fence around Sokoto State University, aimed at enhancing safety on campus. Furthermore, ₦686.77 million has been allocated for the construction of a 500-seater auditorium at the College of Basic and Remedial Studies.

These fiscal decisions, according to the government, reflect a strategic commitment to strengthening infrastructure, improving healthcare and security, and advancing educational development across Sokoto State.

