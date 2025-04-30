Sokoto Govt Redeploys 25 Permanent Secretaries

Share

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the redeployment of 25 Permanent Secretaries across various ministries and departments in a move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and optimizing service delivery in the State.

The sweeping reshuffle was announced in a press statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, on Tuesday.

The affected officials have been instructed to complete the handing and taking over process by May 6, 2025, and submit all relevant documentation to the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

According to the statement, the reassignments are part of Governor Aliyu’s ongoing efforts to reposition the state’s civil service and ensure good governance through a more responsive and dynamic bureaucratic structure.

List of Redeployed Permanent Secretaries and New Portfolios; Lema Sambo Wali – Ministry of Justice, Muhammad Bello Ibrahim – Ministry of Commerce, Habibu Isa Waziri – Ministry of Environment, Almustapha Abubakar Alkali – Ministry of Agriculture, Abubakar S/Fada Tambuwal – Ministry of Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship, Almustapha Yahaya – Ministry of Science & Technology, Hadiza Galadima – Ministry of Youths and Sports, Ni’ima Hassan – Ministry of Culture & Tourism, Lawali Sada – Ministry of Social Welfare & Humanitarian Affairs, Ibrahim Mohammed Kangiwa – Ministry of Works, Bashiru Maigari – Ministry of Information and Orientation, Usman Arzika Bodinga – Ministry of Home Affairs, Ibrahim Haliru Dingyadi – Ministry of Health, Sani Mohammed Tambuwal – Ministry of Finance, Ahmed Abdulkadir Moh’d – Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Isma’ila Binji – Ministry of Special Duties, Abubakar – Ministry of Women Affairs, Ladan Aliyu Isa – Ministry of Solid Minerals, Moh’d Yusuf Bello – Ministry of Transport, Kabiru Garba – Ministry of Water Resources, Sayudi Almustapha – Department of Security Services, Aminu Bello – Department of Careers & Special Services, Aminu Abubakar Rijia – Local Government Service Commission, Sama’ila Shehu Wali – Establishment, Sani Sada Isa – Administration & General Services

The reshuffle reflects the State government’s commitment to rejuvenating public service and aligning talent with institutional priorities.

The Sokoto State Government reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, accountability, and service excellence in the management of public institutions.

