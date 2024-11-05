Sokoto Govt Raises Alarm As New Terrorist Group Emerges In 5 LGs

Share

The Sokoto State Government on Monday warned residents of the states regarding the emergence of a new terrorist faction identified as LAKURAWAS.

The Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir who made this disclosure at a meeting with participants from Course 33 of the National Defence College, Abuja, who were on a study tour in Sokoto said the group operates with a religious ideology and equipped with advanced weaponry.

He said, “Our assessment shows that LAKURAWAS is active in about five Local Government Areas across the state.”

READ ALSO: Gov Aliyu Pardons 103 Convicts In Sokoto Correctional Centre

PDP Chieftain Commends Wike’s Membership Drive In Sokoto

Sokoto East Traditional Leaders, Others Resign, Endorse Sen Lamido Gobir expressed concern over this development, especially as the state is already grappling with widespread banditry. “The threat is expanding,” he said, adding that security agencies are working diligently to counter this new danger. The Deputy Governor highlighted the state’s ongoing collaboration with federal security forces to safeguard lives and properties. He emphasized various measures the state government has implemented to address these security challenges and hoped that insights from the National Defence College study tour would help authorities understand the evolving threats and devise effective strategies for securing peace. Air Vice Marshal Titus Zuwahu Dauda, leader of the visiting delegation, provided background on the college, which was founded in 1992 as Nigeria’s premier military institution. He explained that the college trains officers from the military, police, and strategic agencies, preparing them for high-level responsibilities. So far, 2,982 participants have graduated, including representatives from 30 African and Asian nations. At the tour’s conclusion, Dauda stated, the team would present an oral and written report on their observations and recommendations for improving security in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: