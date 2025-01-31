Sokoto Govt Purchases JAMB, Other Forms For Distributions To Indigenes

Share

The Sokoto State Government has approved the purchase and distribution of Joint Admission and Examination Board (JAMB)/UTME and Direct Entry (DE) forms for the 2025/2026 session to qualified indigenes of the state.

According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto FCNA, has approved the purchase and distribution of JAMB/UTME and DE PINs/Forms for the 2025/2026 academic session.

A statement issued by Bello Sodangi, Permanent Secretary to the ministry, further stated that the forms/PINs will be distributed free of charge.

Additionally, the governor has approved the payment of online registration fees for the beneficiaries.

This gesture aims to enable less privileged citizens to gain admission into Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The distribution of these PINs will take place at the 23 Local Government Secretariats in the state.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to visit their respective Local Government Secretariats to collect and fill out the data forms.

The exercise will be supervised by the State Ministry for Higher Education. To participate, candidates must produce a profile code by texting their National Identification Number (NIN) to 55019.

Only candidates with the profile code, five credits, and above, including Math and English, will benefit from the gesture. The Ministry urges candidates to justify the gesture by studying hard for their examinations.

The Ministry also calls on all stakeholders to provide maximum cooperation for the exercise to succeed.

Share

Please follow and like us: