Sokoto Govt, Psychiatric Hospital Sign MoU On Training, Health Services

In a significant move to strengthen healthcare delivery and elevate clinical training for professional nurses, the Sokoto State Ministry of Health and the Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in healthcare education and service delivery.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, is aimed at enhancing synergy between both institutions, aligning nurse training with global standards, and creating a structured framework to improve health outcomes across Sokoto State.

Speaking at the formal signing ceremony, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, described the MoU as a strategic step toward strengthening the state’s health system by ensuring nurses receive high-quality, hands-on clinical training.

“This partnership is about building a more competent and responsive healthcare workforce. Through enhanced clinical exposure and cooperation between institutions, we aim to raise the standard of care in Sokoto to meet global expectations,” Dr. Wurno said.

Also present at the event was the Medical Director of Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Kware, Prof. Shehu Saleh, who reiterated the hospital’s commitment to supporting the development of professional health personnel in the state.

“This MoU enables us to share expertise, facilities, and knowledge in a structured way that benefits both our nursing trainees and the broader patient population. It is a win-win for education and health service delivery,” Prof. Saleh said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Haliru Dingyadi, along with directors from the ministry and senior management staff of the hospital, also witnessed the signing.

The stakeholders collectively commended the initiative and expressed optimism about its impact on capacity-building and healthcare access.

The collaboration is expected to provide nursing students with increased opportunities for practical learning in mental health and general medical care settings, while enhancing institutional capacity and professional development pathways for healthcare workers.

The MoU marks another milestone in Sokoto State’s efforts to build a resilient healthcare system through inter-agency collaboration and investments in human resource development.

