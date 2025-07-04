Sokoto Govt Procures Vehicles For Security Agencies, Perm Secs

The Sokoto State Government has approved the purchase of additional vehicles for security agencies to enhance security logistics and response capacity.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sambo Danchadi, during a press briefing in Sokoto.

The approval was made at the fifth State Executive Council meeting, chaired by Governor Ahmad Aliyu.

According to Danchadi, 25 units of 2024 Toyota Hilux vehicles will be procured, with 10 allocated to community-based security outfits and 15 to conventional security agencies in the state.

Additionally, the government approved the procurement of official vehicles for Permanent Secretaries across state ministries.

Danchadi noted that many senior civil servants have gone without official vehicles for nearly 17 years, a situation the governor deemed unacceptable.

“The decision underscores Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s commitment to restoring dignity and efficiency to the civil service,” the commissioner said.

“It’s a significant step toward strengthening the state’s administrative machinery.”

Additionally, the council approved plans to construct a new, purpose-built office complex for the Ministry of Justice.

“For years, the ministry has shared office space with the Ministry of Local Government, a constraint that hindered optimal service delivery.

“The new office complex will be a landmark development for Sokoto’s legal sector, providing a conducive environment for legal officers and enhancing the ministry’s productivity.”

Renovation of the Maryam Abacha Women Development Centre in Sokoto and general reconstruction of a damaged culvert along the Sokoto-Illela-Niger Republic road in Santaka village, Illela LGA was approved.

The State Executive Council approved the direct procurement of nine waste disposal trucks, cleaning materials, safety kits, and household waste bins to modernize sanitation and improve urban cleanliness.

The Commissioner highlighted that this initiative aims to enhance environmental sanitation across the state.

The press briefing was attended by key officials, including the Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General, Commissioners for Lands and Housing, and Environment.