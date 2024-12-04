Sokoto Govt Prioritizes Inclusivity For People With Disabilities

Share

…Distributes 500 Handcycles

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity for people with disabilities, ensuring their access to social services.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu expressed his commitment to an inclusive administration where all manner of persons would benefit from the resources of the state.

Dr. Aliyu, stated this while launching the distribution of 500 handcycles to persons with disabilities drawn across the state held at Sokoto Government House.

He said the distribution of the handcycles was part of the state government’s efforts to empower persons with disabilities.

In the proposed 2025 budget, the government has made provisions to cater to their needs.

According to the governor, “We have fulfilled our pledge to restore the monthly allowances for physically challenged persons, which was cancelled by the previous administration. We have also increased the allowance from N650 to N10,000 monthly.”

Currently, 6,679 physically challenged individuals receive the monthly allowance, with plans to increase the number to 10,000.

The government has also distributed palliatives, including food items and cooking oil, to support physically challenged persons during the economic downturn.

The government aims to introduce special classes for training in various trades, reducing street begging and promoting self-efficiency.

Special attention will be given to the A.A. Raji Special School Sokoto to ensure physically challenged persons have access to literacy.

The government also plans to sponsor physically challenged children to study in various institutions.

The governor assured physically challenged individuals that the government is committed to their welfare and urged them to reach out with any pressing issues.

Last year, the governor promised to provide 500 bicycles for people with disabilities in all 23 local government areas.

This promise has been fulfilled, and another 500 bicycles will be purchased soon for the second phase of distribution.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko donated N10,000 to each of the 6,679 disabled individuals, totalling N66,790,000, across the state.

Earlier, in her remarks, the overseer of the Agency for Persons with Disability, Hajiya Amina Kaoje, commended the state government for its efforts in empowering persons with disabilities.

Hajiya Kaoje appealed to the state government to provide additional support to the agency, including a centre where persons with disabilities can access subsidized rice sales, as well as a vehicle to facilitate the agency’s work.

Share

Please follow and like us: