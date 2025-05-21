Sokoto Govt Presents Official Vehicles To Judiciary

Share

In a move aimed at strengthening the administration of justice in Sokoto State, the state government has presented 22 official vehicles to the judiciary.

The beneficiaries include the State Chief Judge, 21 High Court Judges, and Khadis of the Shariah Court of Appeal.

The official handover ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who emphasized the critical role of the judiciary in upholding justice and protecting the rights of the common man.

“The judiciary must not be toyed with,” Wamakko declared.

“It plays a fundamental role in defending the rights of the public and ensuring the dispensation of justice. No responsible government can afford to ignore the provision of a conducive environment and necessary tools to facilitate its constitutional responsibilities.”

Senator Wamakko commended the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for its unwavering support for judicial institutions.

He stated that the current government holds the judiciary in high regard and is committed to equipping it with the tools and resources required for effective service delivery.

“This administration is fully aligned with policies that promote good governance and ensure the smooth operation of all arms of government. The judiciary remains a central pillar in our democratic process, and Governor Aliyu’s 9-point Smart Agenda reflects a clear vision for inclusive development,” Wamakko said.

He added that the vehicles were not just a gesture of goodwill but a testament to the administration’s broader strategy to ensure efficiency, independence, and professionalism in judicial operations.

The event marks another milestone in the Sokoto State Government’s efforts to reinforce institutional capacity across sectors, with particular attention to ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done—fairly, swiftly, and independently.

