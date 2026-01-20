Sokoto Govt Presents 23 Toyota Jeeps To LG Chairmen

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has presented 23 brand-new Toyota Jeeps to the chairmen of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas.

The presentation ceremony took place at the Government House, Sokoto, with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa, representing the Governor.

The SSG explained that the vehicles were provided to enhance effective governance and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level.

He noted that the move would enable local government chairmen to better supervise projects, monitor activities, and respond promptly to the needs of their constituents.

Alhaji Bello Sifawa reiterated Governor Aliyu’s commitment to empowering local government administrations, emphasizing that grassroots development remains a top priority of the current administration. He also urged the beneficiaries to use the vehicles judiciously for official duties and to ensure proper maintenance.

Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal, the ALGON Chairman in the state, expressed gratitude to the Governor on behalf of the local government chairmen.

He pledged that the vehicles would be used responsibly to enhance governance and bring development closer to the people.

The presentation ceremony was attended by notable government officials, including the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isah Sadiq Achida, commissioners, special advisers, and other dignitaries.