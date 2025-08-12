The Sokoto State government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to complete the construction of a solid minerals buying and selling centre in Rikina, Dange Shuni Local Government Area, by December 2025.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, during a working visit to the project site.

According to him, the contract was awarded in January with a six-month completion timeline, targeting June or July, but the project remains unfinished as of August.

Speaking at the project site, Alhaji Maccido said approximately 70% of the construction work is completed, with some additional components to be incorporated.

He assured the public that the project will be fully completed by December, noting that the centre will generate employment opportunities, particularly for youths.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Aliyu for initiating the project, describing it as a significant step toward economic empowerment and self-reliance for the people of Sokoto State.

The mineral market will serve as a commercial hub where individuals from Sokoto and neighbouring states like Kebbi and Zamfara can sell their mineral resources and receive immediate payment.

Alhaji Maccido commended the Governor as a just and development-focused leader and urged miners and mineral operators to comply with legal frameworks to ensure citizens’ safety and sustainable economic growth.

This project aligns with Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s vision to unlock Sokoto State’s vast mineral resources and promote economic growth.