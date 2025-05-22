Sokoto Govt Pledges To Address Security Challenges

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has restated his administration’s unwavering commitment to tackling the security challenges facing the state.

Speaking at the opening of the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Aliyu said his government has invested billions of naira to strengthen security agencies and enhance their operational effectiveness.

He noted that the administration has already distributed 140 patrol vehicles to various security formations across the state, increased allowances for personnel deployed to high-risk areas, and established the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps to boost grassroots security efforts.

According to the governor, the Community Guard Corps has been equipped with 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles to aid its operations. In addition, the government has upgraded the Department of State Services (DSS) tracker system to 5G technology, constructed both local government and state headquarters for the corps, and distributed motorcycles to DSS operatives. He also mentioned the ongoing construction of a military base in Illela Local Government Area and steps being taken to operationalize a Nigerian Air Force base within the state.

Governor Aliyu urged members of the Executive Council to redouble their efforts and contribute meaningfully to the administration’s goal of achieving a safer and more secure Sokoto.

He reaffirmed that his administration will continue to implement impactful projects aimed at driving development and improving the quality of life for all residents.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and prayers, encouraging them to maintain their cooperation with government efforts.

“Our administration will not relent. With the support of all stakeholders, we will continue to make Sokoto a safer and more developed state,” the governor stated.

