Sokoto Govt Plan Int’l Roll-Out Mental Health Support Toll-Free Helpline

The Sokoto State government, in collaboration with the NGO Plan International, funded by Global Affairs Canada, rolled out a toll-free helpline for Mental Health and Psychosocial support aimed at adolescents in the state.

Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, the State Commissioner of Health, emphasised that the initiative is part of the “Aspire Project” by Plan International aimed at addressing the prevalent mental health challenges, particularly exacerbated by current economic hardships.

Balarabe, represented by Dr Abdulganiyu Yusuf, Director of Public Health in the ministry, reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing measures in all health facilities across the state.

“These include training and retraining of personnel to ensure mental health services are available in all Primary Health Care Centers in Sokoto State,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to Plan International for their support, the Commissioner assured continued government backing for all project activities, underscoring their dedication to societal well-being.

Mr Camillus Ogba, Health and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Officer at Plan International Sokoto emphasised the event’s objective of promoting proper mental health among adolescents.

He stressed the importance of providing support to individuals facing mental health and psychosocial challenges by connecting them with professionals.

Ogba stated that the toll-free helpline will provide citizens with a vital resource for addressing mental health challenges in Sokoto State.

He outlined that the project’s duration is five years, covering all 23 local government areas of the state.

He encouraged citizens to utilize the helpline to combat mental health and psychosocial challenges, striving for a healthier society.

Dr. Raphael Aworinde, Senior Health Coordinator at Plan International, explained that the Aspire Project addresses various adolescent issues, including sexual violence, unsafe abortion, child marriage, pregnancy complications, childbirth, HIV, and female genital mutilation.

The toll-free helpline for mental health and psychosocial support is 08002200101.