Sokoto Govt Partners NSCDC To Enhance State Security

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to boost security across the state.

Governor Aliyu gave the assurance on Wednesday while receiving the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmad Abubakar Audi, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Sokoto.

Audi, who is on an operational tour of NSCDC formations nationwide, said the visit aimed to assess challenges and explore effective strategies to enhance security operations.

He acknowledged the persistent security threats in the country, including kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities, and emphasized the need for inter-agency cooperation to tackle them.

He commended the Sokoto State Government for its support to the Corps and appealed for further assistance, particularly in the areas of solar-powered infrastructure and logistics support for divisional officers.

“We remain committed to safeguarding lives and property. With sustained government support, we can achieve our collective security goals,” Audi said.

In response, Governor Aliyu promptly approved the NSCDC’s requests and highlighted his administration’s proactive security interventions.

These include the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies, the restoration of monthly allowances for personnel in high-risk areas, the upgrade of DSS tracking systems, and the establishment of a State Security Watch Guard Corps.

“We will continue to support the NSCDC and other security outfits in ensuring peace and stability in Sokoto,” the governor stated. “This visit is timely and will help inform our decision-making on security issues.”

Governor Aliyu also praised the resilience and dedication of security personnel working across the state.

“I commend the NSCDC and all security agencies for their sacrifices in maintaining peace. Our administration will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to protect lives and property,” he added.

The visit concluded on an optimistic note, with both parties expressing confidence in the effectiveness of the growing partnership between the state government and security agencies.

Governor Aliyu’s commitment highlights the administration’s focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens through strategic collaboration and proactive measures.

Share