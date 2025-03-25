New Telegraph

March 25, 2025
March 25, 2025
Sokoto Govt Organizes Iftar, Disburses Cash To Youth Associations

The Sokoto State Government has commenced the disbursement of N50 million donation to 90 Youth associations across the State.

The donation approved by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto aims to ease the hardship faced by Youths during Ramadan and the Sallah celebrations.

According to Mustapha Mohammed, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, the Ministry has organized a Ramadan Iftar (breakfast) for youth associations while providing cash assistance to support young people in the State.

This initiative is part of the Governor’s efforts to empower Youths and implement his agenda for the State’s transformation.

The disbursement will benefit various Youth associations and groups, enabling them to break their fast during Ramadan.

Mohammed praised Governor Aliyu’s commitment to youth development, citing his initiation of meaningful projects that have positively impacted the State.

The Commissioner also expressed gratitude to the Governor for his generous gesture and wished Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto Central, good health and prosperity.

The event featured the official disbursement of funds to leaders of various youth associations by the Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

