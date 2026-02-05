Sokoto Govt Orders Probe Into Wurno Shelter Belt Fire

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has directed security agencies to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the recent burning of a shelter belt in Wurno Local Government Area of the state.

The governor described the act as “dangerous and unacceptable,” noting that it poses a serious threat to the environment and agricultural productivity in the area.

The governor gave the directives during the flagoff of the sale and distribution of fertilizer for the 2026 dry season farming in Wurno.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aliyu emphasized the importance of protecting shelter belts, which serve as vital barriers against wind erosion, help conserve soil moisture, and improve crop yields for local farmers.

He said the government will not tolerate the illegal cutting down of trees and urged community leaders and residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies in identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice. “We cannot allow acts that undermine our agricultural development and threaten food security in the state,” he added.