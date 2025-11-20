Sokoto Govt, NIPR Partner To Integrate Members Into Nat’l Communication Network

The Sokoto State Government has assured the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Sokoto State Chapter, of its full cooperation and support in strengthening professional communication standards across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Sambo Bello Danchadi, gave the assurance while receiving the leadership of the Sokoto NIPR Chapter, led by its Caretaker Chairman, Sada Suleiman, during a courtesy visit to his office.

Danchadi expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as a long-awaited engagement that aligns with the ministry’s vision for professional excellence in public communication.

He noted that the ministry is committed to “breaking the jinx” in promoting professional certification and capacity development among communication officers in the state.

He added that many staff members have already shown interest in NIPR membership, as it would greatly enhance their career progression and improve overall service delivery.

The Commissioner further emphasized that the state government is fully aware of Federal Government policies guiding public relations practice nationwide and assured that Sokoto State will align with national standards.

He pledged that the ministry would work closely with the Institute to ensure the full integration of its members into the national communication structure.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the NIPR Sokoto Chapter, Sada Suleiman, appreciated the Commissioner’s warm reception and highlighted the strategic role of the Ministry of Information at both federal and state levels.

He noted that the ministry remains a major stakeholder in advancing the public relations profession and continues to recognize the importance of effective communication in achieving government objectives and strengthening community engagement.

Suleiman explained that the chapter is seeking the ministry’s collaboration in facilitating the investiture of Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu as a Fellow of the Institute, supporting the registration of all state information officers as NIPR members, assisting with manpower development and training for public service personnel, providing media platforms for public enlightenment about the Institute’s mission and values, and strengthening partnerships to advance PR practice across the state.

He expressed optimism that the ministry’s support would significantly enhance the visibility, professionalism, and operational capacity of the Institute in Sokoto State.