Sokoto Govt Moves To Tackle Poor Devt Indices

Share

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving human development indices, which have remained a concern for some time.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, gave this assurance during a Sectoral Integration Meeting organized by the ministry.

Zayyana emphasized that the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration would evaluate progress, challenges, and future directions of its partnerships with development agencies to align with the governor’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda.

Despite substantial investments, he noted that the State’s human development statistics remain discouraging.

He therefore called on stakeholders to enhance collaboration through improved coordination, information sharing, and joint monitoring.

He also commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his unwavering support for the ministry’s initiatives and overall commitment to the State’s development.

Other commissioners including those for Education, Health, Higher Education, Agriculture, Humanitarian Affairs, and Youth and Sports Development commended the ministry for organizing the meeting, stating that it would foster stronger synergy among government institutions and development partners.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary Maryam Ahmad Barade expressed optimism that the meeting would accelerate the State’s growth and development.

Other speakers included special advisers, permanent secretaries, and the state chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations.

Share