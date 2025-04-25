Sokoto Govt Moves To Revive Polo, Reignite Sporting Heritage

Share

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its determination to restore the State’s long-standing polo heritage, with plans to revitalize the once-prestigious sport and reignite interest in traditional sporting culture.

Speaking during a visit to the Sokoto Polo Club, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, emphasized the government’s commitment to returning polo to its former prominence.

He said the initiative aligns with the administration’s broader strategy to develop youth and sports across the state.

“Sokoto has a proud history in polo, famously championed by the late Shehu Kangiwa, one of Nigeria’s most iconic polo players. We are committed to honoring that legacy and reviving polo as a key part of our sporting identity,” the Commissioner stated.

The visit provided an opportunity for the Commissioner and his team to assess the condition of the club and engage stakeholders on strategies for revitalization.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Muhammad Bello Yusuf, senior directors, and other officials.

Bayaro Ahmad Sabir Muhammad, Chairman of the Sokoto Polo Club, revealed that the game has remained inactive for over two decades, citing neglect and declining public interest.

However, he expressed optimism that with the renewed government support, a revival is now within reach.

“This administration’s engagement offers a beacon of hope for us. With collective effort, we believe polo will once again flourish in Sokoto,” Muhammad remarked.

Vice Chairman of the club, Aliyu, also commended the government’s renewed focus, highlighting the enthusiasm of club members and stakeholders to contribute toward the rebirth of the sport.

Traditional leader Marafa Mai Gwandu Lugga and other prominent stakeholders echoed similar sentiments, thanking the state government for recognizing the cultural and social value of polo in Sokoto.

As plans take shape, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is expected to roll out initiatives that include infrastructure upgrades, talent identification, training programs, and national-level engagements.

The revitalization effort is not only expected to re-establish Sokoto as a key player in Nigerian polo but also serve as a catalyst for broader youth engagement and sports development in the State.

Share