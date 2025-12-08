Sokoto Govt, MOFI Enhance Onion Production With Modern Cold Storage

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), is transforming the agriculture sector with the launch of a modern onion cold storage facility in More Area, Sokoto.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu said this investment will help farmers reduce losses, improve quality, and earn more from their produce.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Aliyu emphasised the importance of collaboration and modernising production processes to unlock the full potential of the onion value chain.

He noted that Sokoto State is the leading producer of onions in Nigeria and expressed optimism that the partnership with MOFI will have a transformative impact on the state’s economy.

The Governor outlined the state’s vision to empower farmers through better access to finance, technology, and training, create sustainable jobs and wealth, strengthen food security, and position Sokoto State as a hub for export-driven agriculture.

He highlighted the state’s agricultural potential, including opportunities for investment in onion production, garlic, rice, and perishable items.

He also mentioned the government’s efforts to improve the economy through investment in the agricultural sector, including the distribution of fertilisers and Agro-chemicals to farmers.

Some of the government’s initiatives include procuring 38,000 bags of fertiliser at a subsidised rate, procuring improved seeds of various crops.

Aliyu maintain that his administration has procured herbicides and insecticides for farmers, awarding contracts for the procurement of 250 units of tractors to empower farmers and working to revive irrigation facilities across the state.

The Governor expressed his commitment to building a productive and enduring partnership with MOFI, capable of delivering tangible results that will uplift communities and strengthen the economy.

He also commended President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his transformative Renewed Hope agenda.