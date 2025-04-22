Sokoto Govt Launches Student Bus Service

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ahmad Ladan Ala, has officially flagged off the Student Bus Services Programme across the State capital.

The initiative aims to ease transportation challenges for secondary school students, who will now enjoy subsidised rides at just ₦100.

The programme features seven designated pickup points: Tashar Illela, Remind Home, Gagi Roundabout, Kofar Taramniya Roundabout, Kofar Atiku, Hubbare Roundabout, and Dandima Roundabout.

Buses will arrive at these locations as early as 6:30 a.m., with departures scheduled for 7:00 a.m. daily to ensure students reach their schools promptly and safely.

This initiative is part of the progressive agenda under the 9-Point Smart Agenda of Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, and reflects the administration’s commitment to improving student welfare.

All drivers assigned to the programme have undergone proper training and have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety rules and traffic regulations.

During the flag-off ceremony, the Director of Administration, Abubakar Umar Salame, delivered the welcome address, while the State ANCOPSS President, Comrade Muhammad Ikililu, gave the vote of thanks.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education remains dedicated to supporting educational development and creating a conducive learning environment for all students in Sokoto State.

