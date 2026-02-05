Sokoto Govt Launches Sale Of 52 Trucks Of Subsidized Fertilizer

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has flagged off the sale of subsidized fertilizer for dry season farming at Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Aliyu disclosed that the State Government has procured 52 trucks of urea and 50 trucks of NPK fertilizer for sale at highly subsidized rates across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement issued by Abubakar Bawa,Director-General,Media and Publicity,Government House, Sokoto, further said the governor explained that each Local Government Area will receive two trucks of urea and one truck of NPK, which will be sold strictly to genuine farmers within their respective areas.

According to the governor, urea fertilizer has been subsidized by 62 percent, while NPK has been subsidized by 60 percent, with the aim of making the products affordable and accessible to farmers across the state.

He added that the 102 trucks of urea and NPK fertilizer cost the state government N3,000,000,000, noting that this expenditure underscores the firm commitment of his administration to supporting agriculture in Sokoto State.

Governor Aliyu further announced that urea will be sold at N19,000 per bag, while NPK will be sold at N18,000 per bag.

“When we came on board, we distributed fertilizer free of charge to farmers on three different occasions.

“However, we later discovered that the intended beneficiaries were not fully enjoying the subsidy due to the activities of middlemen,” the governor said.

“This informed our decision to now sell the fertilizer at highly subsidized rates to ensure transparency and direct access by genuine farmers.”

The governor warned against diversion of the fertilizer and urged security agencies to remain vigilant and arrest anyone caught diverting the commodity.

He also revealed that his administration has awarded a contract for the procurement of 250 units of MF-375 Massey Ferguson tractors at the cost of N22,125,938,207.50 as part of efforts to achieve full agricultural mechanization in the state.

“We are also working assiduously to revive irrigation facilities across the state to sustain agricultural production throughout the year.

“Contracts have already been awarded for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Lugu Dam, and I assure you that the Kware Irrigation Facility will also be renovated to support year-round farming activities,” he added.

Governor Aliyu appealed to farmers across the state to make judicious use of the fertilizer to enhance food production.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Tukur Alkali, commended Governor Aliyu for his unwavering support to the Ministry of Agriculture and farmers in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Almustafa Alkali, the commissioner noted that beyond fertilizer, the governor has provided other critical farm inputs to boost food production.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, praised the governor for executing people-oriented projects across the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Committee on the Sale of Food Items at Subsidized Rates, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, said the committee recorded remarkable success in the sale of 280 trucks of rice, 115 trucks of fertilizer, as well as the Shagon Sauki initiative.

On Shagon Sauki, he disclosed that the governor has approved its expansion to Tambuwal, Gwadabawa, Wurno, and Illela Local Government Areas, commending the administration for introducing measures aimed at improving the welfare of the people.

The Chairman of Wurno Local Government Area, Abbas Isah Saddiq, thanked Governor Aliyu for selecting Wurno as the venue for the statewide flag-off.

He lauded the governor’s transformative initiatives across Sokoto State, particularly in Wurno LGA.