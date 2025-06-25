Sokoto Govt Launches Rural Road Project To Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Share

In a major stride toward enhancing rural infrastructure and agricultural productivity, the Sokoto State Government has commissioned the 7.7-kilometer Gande–Gwahitto–Fako rural road project, executed in partnership with the World Bank under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The road, which traverses Silame and Binji Local Government Areas, was officially commissioned by Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Usman Ododo, and valued at ₦2.2 billion. Designed to improve connectivity and promote economic activity, the project marks a significant milestone in the state’s drive to open up rural communities and stimulate local economies.

Governor Ododo, while commissioning the road, emphasized its transformative impact on rural livelihoods:

“This road is a clear demonstration of our commitment to rural transformation. It will enhance mobility, reduce travel time, improve market access, and facilitate the transportation of farm produce, directly benefiting thousands of farmers and residents across Binji and Silame.”

Also commissioned were the Gawon Nama Off Zurmi and Girabshi township roads, further advancing the state’s infrastructure development agenda. The Girabshi Road was constructed at a cost of ₦1.44 billion, while the Off Zurmi Road rehabilitation project was completed at ₦123.6 million.

Since the inception of the current administration, a total of 126 township roads have been constructed across Sokoto State, as part of a broader effort to modernize infrastructure, support economic development, and improve the quality of life for residents.

The Gande–Male–Gwahitto–Fako road features full-scale civil works, including hydraulic structures, a 30mm asphaltic wearing surface, and surface-dressed shoulders—all delivered to standard and completed 100%.

Governor Ododo commended the RAAMP team, development partners, the State Ministry of Works, and host communities for their collaboration and dedication throughout the project’s implementation phase.

“This intervention reflects our shared vision to modernize agricultural infrastructure, reduce transport costs, and minimize post-harvest losses. We urge our farmers, transporters, and small business owners to take ownership of this facility and utilize it as a platform for growth and prosperity.”

He reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to rural development, agricultural modernization, and infrastructural renewal. He also disclosed that several additional township road projects are currently ongoing across the Sokoto metropolis.

The RAAMP initiative aims to strengthen rural transport networks across Nigeria by improving road access and supporting agricultural marketing, while building institutional capacity for the sustainable development and management of rural roads.

