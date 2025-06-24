Sokoto Govt Launches N14.1b Water Project To Tackle Scarcity

Share

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has launched a ₦14.1 billion water project aimed at addressing the persistent challenge of water scarcity in the state.

The governor commissioned one of six township water supply schemes within the Sokoto metropolis, located in the Old Airport area.

The scheme, with a daily capacity of three million gallons, is part of a broader initiative to revive and complete water projects initiated by former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

The six water schemes—located in Tamaje, Old Airport, Gagi, Mana, Runjin Sambo, and Ruga Liman—are projected to deliver a combined 40 million gallons of water per day once completed. These locations were selected based on population density and urgency of need.

Describing the initiative as a “promise fulfilled,” Governor Aliyu said the project underscores his administration’s commitment to improving the quality of life for residents. He recalled the dire state of water supply his government inherited, where many residents were forced to buy water at exorbitant prices due to collapsed infrastructure and lack of treatment chemicals.

The governor also expressed appreciation to Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, who was present at the commissioning ceremony.

The completion of the project is expected to significantly ease the burden of water shortages across the state. According to the state APC Chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, the initiative will improve public health, enhance living standards, and support the growing needs of Sokoto’s population.

The event drew top government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders, and enthusiastic residents who welcomed the development as a major relief.

