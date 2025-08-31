Sokoto Gov’t Launches Initiative To Boost Qur’anic Memorization

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment that encourages Qur’anic memorization among children across the state.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 111 students who successfully memorized the Holy Qur’an under the Sokoto branch of the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Governor Aliyu emphasized that investing in Qur’anic education would help raise a generation firmly grounded in Islamic teachings and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The governor said the promotion of Islamic propagation is a key pillar of his administration’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda, ranking only behind security. He highlighted several initiatives already implemented to advance Islamic education and religious activities, including: the renovation of 65 Jumu’ah mosques, with 25 completed and 15 commissioned, monthly cash allocations of N300,000 to N500,000 for mosques, depending on their category, monthly allowances for Imams, deputy Imams, and Mu’azzins to support their religious duties.

Aliyu also directed the school management to identify a suitable location for the foundation’s permanent site and submit a proposal to the state government for prompt action.

He congratulated the graduates for their dedication, praying that their knowledge would serve the broader society.

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi for establishing the foundation, praising the efforts of Islamic scholars (Ulamas) in promoting peace and Islamic values across Nigeria.

Representing Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Dr. Aminu Sufi urged parents to encourage their children to memorize the Qur’an, stressing the spiritual and societal benefits. He lauded the Sokoto State Government for prioritizing Islamic affairs.

Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, represented by Dr. Lawal Liman, donated N10 million to the graduands, N10 million to the organizers, and N2 million with food items to the school management, pledging continuous support for the foundation’s mission to nurture future Qur’an memorizers.

Speaking through his son, Ibrahim Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi explained that the foundation, which started in Bauchi, has expanded across multiple states, enabling students to memorize the Qur’an within four years. He stressed that structured Islamic education helps reduce street begging among children, expressing optimism that more schools of this kind would tackle the issue across Northern Nigeria.

The Sokoto State Ministry of Religious Affairs further supported the ceremony with N20,000 and clothing materials for each of the 111 graduates.

The event ended with Qur’anic recitations by the graduating students and the presentation of prizes.