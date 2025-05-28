Sokoto Govt Lauds Soulcare Gardens Hotel For Donating 2,100 Bedding Materials

Share

The Sokoto State Government has lauded Soulcare Gardens and Hotel for its generous donation of 2,100 pieces of bedding materials to the Sokoto Specialist Hospital, a gesture aimed at enhancing patient care and comfort.

The donated items include 800 bed sheets, 800 pillowcases, and 500 pillows, which were formally handed over to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Wurno. Expressing appreciation on behalf of the government, Dr. Wurno described the donation as a commendable act of corporate social responsibility and encouraged other organizations to emulate the initiative.

“The Sokoto Specialist Hospital receives over 1,000 patients monthly. This support from Soulcare Gardens and Hotel comes at a critical time and will directly improve the comfort of patients across our wards,” Dr. Wurno stated. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector through continued investment in medical infrastructure and supplies.

The donated items were officially presented to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Attahiru Isa Sokoto, who assured that the materials would be deployed promptly to improve patient care.

Speaking during the presentation, the General Manager of Soulcare Gardens and Hotel, Alhaji Bello Tijjani Sule, said the donation reflects the company’s dedication to community development. “As an indigenous, people-centered organization, we believe it is our responsibility to give back in ways that create meaningful impact. Supporting healthcare is one of our key focus areas, and this is only the beginning,” he said.

Alhaji Sule emphasized the importance of partnership in development, calling on other private entities and individuals to complement government efforts. “Even small gestures can go a long way. We hope this inspires more stakeholders to get involved and contribute to improving lives across Sokoto State.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to the state government for its support and pledged the company’s readiness to expand its outreach to other areas of need beyond the Specialist Hospital.

The donation marks a significant step in public-private collaboration for healthcare enhancement in Sokoto, setting a notable example of corporate citizenship in action.

