Sokoto Govt Issues Two-Week Ultimatum To Hospitals’ Residents

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Faruku Umar Abubakar, has issued a two-week ultimatum to individuals residing in the staff quarters within hospitals across the state who are not active in service to vacate the premises or face ejection.

Abubakar gave this directive during an unscheduled visit to General hospitals in Wurno, Tangaza, and Binji Local Government Areas.

He stated that most of the houses are being occupied by non-staff members, denying active personnel accommodation within the hospitals and hindering their ability to provide adequate services to patients.

At General Hospital Wurno, the Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the poor sanitary conditions and instructed the hospital to improve.

He also directed them to forward their challenges to the state Hospital Services Management Board for necessary action.

The Commissioner also acknowledged the efforts of local communities in supporting the hospital activities.

During his visit to Tangaza and Binji General Hospitals, he assured that the state government is working to address challenges affecting hospital operations.

He announced the government’s approval for the procurement of an ultrasound machine for General Hospital Tangaza to enhance its services.

Abubakar was accompanied on the visit by the Executive Director of the Hospital Services Management Board, Bello Abubakar Attahiru, and other officials from the Ministry of Health and Hospital Services Management Board according to Nura Bello Maikwanci, Information/Public Relations Officer of the Ministry.

