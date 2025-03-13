Sokoto Govt Invests N757m In SAUKI Shops To Benefit Civil Servants

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has launched the Sauki Shops Initiative, allocating N757,205,535 to provide food and essential goods at subsidized rates to civil servants.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on government workers, offering staple foods at 30% lower than the open market.

According to State Commissioner for Information, Sambo Danchadi, the government recognized the need to support civil servants who had not yet benefited from subsidies.

To ensure fairness and accessibility, a scratch card payment system has been introduced, allowing civil servants to load their cards, make purchases, and have the amount deducted directly from their salary accounts.

In addition to the Sauki Shops Initiative, the state government has launched various development projects to improve citizens’ lives.

In the healthcare sector, nine ultrasound machines will be purchased for key general hospitals, including Tambuwal General Hospital, Kebbe General Hospital, and Isa General Hospital.

Infrastructure development is also underway, with the construction of a new bridge near the Shehu Shagari College of Education and the renovation of major roads, such as Airport Road.

Furthermore, several Jumaat mosques and Qur’anic schools will be renovated to strengthen religious institutions and improve the learning environment.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

