Sokoto Govt Introduces E-Ticketing System For Mass Transit Vehicles

The Sokoto State Government has introduced an e-ticketing system for all its 126 mass transit vehicles currently in use for inter-state, intra-city as well as inter-local government services.

This came to light during a brief demonstration to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on how the e-ticketing system works and how a passenger can obtain his ticket without any stress.

Gov. Aliyu said the initiative is part of several other measures introduced by his administration to enhance transparency and accountability in the mass transit unit and the state as a whole.

“This system is good, and It’ll promote a cashless system and ensure that all transportation fares go directly into the government coffers.

“With this development, we are also making sure that there is value for money spent in the purchase of the 126 vehicles so far released to mass transit for Interstates, intra-city and inter-local government services.

“I’m very optimistic that with this development, cases of pilfering with public funds would reduce to the barest minimum,” he said.

Gov. Aliyu further believed that the new initiative would also enable the government to have effective supervision of its vehicles and their roadworthiness.

He assured his administration’s support for the new initiative, stressing the need for the consulting firm to improve on the process of acquiring the e-tickets.

The Governor also said the programme when fully operational, would create job opportunities and ramp up the revenue of the state.

Other speakers at the demonstrations were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Mass Transit, Alhaji Mode Yawa Shagari, as well the representative of the consulting firm, Mr Mahmud.

They all described the new initiative as a right step in the right direction as it’ll be beneficial for both the passengers and the state government.

The new initiative is coming ahead of the release of additional mass transit vehicles to the mass transit unit by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration.

