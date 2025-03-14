Sokoto Govt Introduces 30% Subsidy On Essential Commodities For Civil Servants

Share

The Sokoto State government has launched the SAUKI shop initiative, enabling citizens to purchase essential food items and other necessities at a discounted rate of 30%.

This approach is part of the state government’s efforts to improve the welfare and livelihoods of its citizens.

The SAUKI shop initiative was made possible through the approval of ₦757 million by the state Executive Council.

The allocation will be utilized to establish and operationalize the SAUKI shops across the state, ensuring that citizens have access to affordable essentials.

According to Abba Mualledi, the State Commissioner of Skills Acquisition, the SAUKI shop initiative demonstrates the state government’s commitment to supporting its citizens.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our citizens have access to the necessities of life at affordable prices,” he said.

In addition to the SAUKI shop initiative, the council approved the purchase of ultrasound machines for nine general hospitals in the state.

This move aims to enhance healthcare services, particularly in rural areas, where access to quality medical care is often limited.

Other approved projects include the construction of a pedestrian bridge along Tsafe road to improve road safety, the renovation of some Jumu’at mosques, and the renovation of Malam Maizuma Islamic School to promote education and Islamic values.

These projects are part of the state government’s efforts to improve the lives of its citizens, following the approval of a supplementary budget of N119 billion, which includes funds for road rehabilitation and infrastructure projects.

