Sokoto Govt, Int’l Donors Launch Demographic Dividend Profiling Initiative

The Sokoto State Government has tasked enumerators for the Demographic Dividend Profiling (Household Data Survey) to strictly adhere to the rules and instructions governing the exercise.

State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, emphasised this during a training session for enumerators, supervisors, and monitors from the three senatorial zones.

Dr Zayyana stressed that the success of the survey depends on the quality of data collected and the diligence of the enumerators.

He urged them to take the exercise seriously and ensure accurate capture of household demographic data.

“The Demographic Dividend Profiling is a significant initiative aimed at providing the state with accurate and reliable data on its demographic profile, which will inform policy decisions and interventions towards harnessing the state’s demographic dividend for sustainable development,” Dr Zayyana stated.

The 10-day exercise will cover six wards in each of the state’s 23 local government areas.

Dr Zayyana advised enumerators to be courteous, respectful, and professional in their interactions with respondents.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the European Union (EU) Serah Project for their support, which enabled the state government to undertake this critical exercise.

Chairman of Shagari Local Government, Barrister Maidawa Kajiji, praised the state government and partners for their foresight and called on all local government councils to support the exercise.

He tasked enumerators to dedicate themselves to achieving the exercise’s goals.

The training session covered topics such as the exercise’s objectives, data collection methods, and the use of Kobo Collect and ODK tools for data capturing.