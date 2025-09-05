The Sokoto State Committee for Accessing International Scholarship Awards for State indigenes has pledged to be just and fair in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Chairman of the Committee and State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, made this pledge while inaugurating the committee in his office, Government House, Sokoto.

Alhaji Idris Gobir said this is aimed at justifying the huge resources to be spent by the State Government in sponsoring the indigenes to study abroad.

He said the committee has the responsibility of identifying suitable foreign universities and the relevant courses to be pursued by the candidates.

The Deputy Governor further said the committee owed it a duty to look at the areas where the state is lacking manpower with a view to sponsoring the candidates to study in those areas.

According to him, this would no doubt enable the state to fill the manpower gap in those areas, assuring that each local government area would have its share of the beneficiaries.

The Deputy Governor said people of proven integrity were selected to serve in the Committee and assured that only qualified candidates would be selected.

He assured the committee of’s readiness to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Alhaji Idris Gobir also announced that Governor Ahmed Aliyu has already approved payment of scholarship to indigenes of the state studying in various universities across the country.

He said the payment would be conducted by the State Scholarship Board, pointing out that the setting up of the committee would not in any way interfere with the mandate of the Board.

Other members of the committee are Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Aminu Dikko, Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Isah Muhammad Maishanu, Special Adviser to Students Matters, Muhammad Abubakar Salame and State Chairman of Zakkat and Waqf, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki.

The rest are the Secretary State Scholarship Board, Kabir Labaran, Professor Sani Umar and Almustapha Bello Bello, while the Director of Quality Assurance Ministry for Higher Malami Shuaibu, will serve as secretary of the committee.