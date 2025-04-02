Sokoto Govt, Hungary Strengthen Ties In Education, Other Sectors

Share

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the Hungarian government, has reinforced their collaboration to enhance key sectors in the state, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth development.

This partnership aims to tackle insecurity, boost agriculture, and improve social services in Sokoto.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with Hungary, acknowledging its contributions to Sokoto’s development, particularly in education, healthcare, and agriculture.

During a visit from a high-powered Hungarian delegation led by State Secretary Tristan Azbej, Governor Aliyu emphasised his administration’s efforts to combat insecurity.

He said that significant resources have been allocated to creating a conducive environment for development.

He noted that his government has provided over 140 patrol vehicles to security agencies, restored financial assistance to security personnel, and established a state security outfit to support conventional security agencies.

In his remarks, Tristan Azbej revealed that the Hungarian government has invested over $1 million in Sokoto over the past five years, focusing on education, healthcare, and agriculture.

He expressed Hungary’s solidarity with the people of Sokoto, acknowledging challenges such as insecurity and desertification, and reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to supporting the State’s development efforts.

Other members of the Hungarian delegation included Ambassador Lorand Endreffy and Deputy Ambassador Kristof Kristi.

A key moment of the event was the exchange of souvenirs between Governor Aliyu and Azbej, symbolizing their mutual commitment to the partnership.

Governor Aliyu assured the delegation of Sokoto State’s total commitment to strengthening the collaboration for sustainable development.

