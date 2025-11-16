Sokoto Govt Holds Town Meeting On 2026 Budget Proposal

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State chaired a one-day 2026 Citizen Town Hall Budget Discussion on Sunday, organized by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Sokoto, in collaboration with UNICEF, at Sultan Maccido Institute, Sokoto.

The event brought together community members, civil society organizations, the organized private sector, youth groups, and women’s groups to provide input on the 2026 budget proposal.

Governor Aliyu pledged to implement the 2026 budget with full citizen participation, ensuring an inclusive and transformative fiscal plan for the state.

He emphasized his commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and data-driven governance.

“I stand before you today not as a distant administrator, but as a partner, a listener, and a servant-leader,” he said. “We have gathered to co-create the future of our beloved state.”

The governor outlined the budget’s focus on four key pillars: Economic Expansion and Job Creation, Human Capital Development, Infrastructure and Sustainable Environment, and Security and Social Harmony.

He thanked participants for their contributions, citing pressing needs in local government areas, including water supply, Primary Health Centres, and feeder roads. He also acknowledged suggestions from the private sector, civil society organizations, youth groups, and women’s groups.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyanna, said the consultation aligns with global best practices in fiscal governance and reflects Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s determination to strengthen public participation in policy formulation.

He stated that the current administration is passionate about bringing significant reforms for the development of Sokoto State.

“To achieve expanded citizens’ participation in the management of their own development, His Excellency approved the recently concluded citizens’ consultations across the three senatorial zones, the first of its kind in the history of the state,” Dr. Zayyanna said.

He noted that over the past two and a half years, the administration has introduced structural reforms aimed at boosting productivity and ensuring sustainable growth.

Dr. Zayyanna added that the town hall series offers an important platform for stakeholders “to discuss the budget proposal and give inputs to our mission for rapid development.”

Acknowledging criticisms from political opponents, the commissioner said the government remained committed to equity, justice, and growth through people-centred engagement. He emphasized that participatory budgeting helps prevent social exclusion, enhances public trust, and aligns the state with both national and international best practices.

Representing the Sultan of Sokoto, the District Head of Wurno, Alhaji Kabir Alhassan, commended the government’s ongoing investments in roads, schools, and primary healthcare.

He urged the state to extend the proposed new minimum wage scheme to traditional rulers, noting that stagnant allowances were crippling many palace staff and district heads.