Sokoto Govt Holds Town Hall Meetings On 2026 Budget

The Sokoto State Government has held zon- al town hall meetings in three senatorial districts as part of its efforts to encourage citizen participa- tion in the budget process.

The meetings, held in Tambuwal, Tangaza, and Gwadabawa zonal areas, aimed to design a budget that reflects the real needs of the citizens.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, stated that the government would prioritize needs based on revenue genera- tion and limited resources. He expressed delight that the needs presented by citizens align with Gov- ernor Ahmad Aliyu’s ninepoint agenda.

The Commissioner for Finance, Engineer Muham- mad Jabbi Shagari, noted that the exercise promotes justice, fairness, and transparency in public resource allocation. The House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, commended the government for organizing the meetings, saying that they demonstrate the commitment of the state to inclusive governance.