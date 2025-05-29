Sokoto Govt Highlights Significant Gains In Combating Insecurity

Share

As Governor Ahmed Aliyu marks two years in office, his administration’s intensified efforts to improve security have drawn commendation, with a detailed scorecard released by the Special Adviser on Security outlining major strides in stabilizing the state’s troubled eastern region.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), the government reaffirmed its commitment to making security the top priority of its nine-point “smart and innovative” development agenda.

Governor Aliyu, who assumed office with a firm promise to restore peace to Sokoto’s violence-plagued eastern corridor, has rolled out a series of coordinated measures to tackle threats such as banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and insurgent activities — including recent incursions by the Lakurawa terror group.

In his first year, the administration distributed hundreds of new patrol vehicles and motorcycles to security agencies across the state. It also reinstated monthly operational allowances for security personnel, which had been discontinued by the previous administration.

A key milestone was the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, a local security outfit designed to complement federal forces. To strengthen coordination, Governor Aliyu formed a Special Security Committee chaired by Deputy Governor Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir, with traditional rulers, community leaders, security officials, and other key stakeholders as members. Col. Usman, who serves as the committee’s secretary, noted that the government has consistently acted on its recommendations.

Another landmark achievement is the deployment of the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma, which has enhanced rapid aerial response to unfolding security threats. In addition, the administration launched Operation Restore Order, a joint task force comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian military, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, and local vigilante networks. This operation has recently recorded considerable success.

Between May 22 and 25, 2025, the operation conducted a series of clearance and stabilization missions in high-risk areas. In Gundumi Forest in Goronyo Local Government Area, security forces intercepted three motorcycles suspected of transporting logistics for bandits. Seized items included pain relief drugs, cigarettes, and maintenance kits. A follow-up operation in Indulumu Village led to the neutralization of six bandits and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles, and a desert camouflage uniform.

On May 25, troops launched a coordinated assault from Kakara Forest to Isa Local Government Area, advancing to Garin Buzu. A firefight around 1:20 p.m. resulted in the neutralization of ten bandits and the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, two empty magazines, and 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Follow-up operations in Isa LGA extended to several villages, including Takalmawa, Dogon Hannu, Gidin Da Tsawo, Tapkin Fili, and Garin Shado.

According to security officials, attacks on communities have significantly declined. The administration’s integrated approach — combining conventional forces with local vigilante groups and leveraging community intelligence — has proven effective in disrupting the movement and logistics of criminal elements.

In a joint statement, the security forces involved in Operation Restore Order expressed profound gratitude to the Sokoto State Government for its unwavering support. They noted that the collaborative model adopted in the state is yielding results and reaffirmed their commitment to restoring lasting peace.

The government continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant and provide actionable intelligence to security agencies as operations continue. As Governor Aliyu’s administration enters its third year, it remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring safety and stability for all residents of Sokoto State.

