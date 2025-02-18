Sokoto Govt, Hails BUA Cement’s CSR 

Share

The Sokoto State Government has expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for its continued commitment to corporate social responsibility, recognizing the company’s significant contribution to community development.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, represented by Alhaji Aminu Dodo Iya, the Commissioner of Water Resources, gave this commendation during the commissioning of several community projects in Wamakko Local Government.

These projects include solar-powered boreholes, uniform distributions, and cement donations to local communities.

The governor emphasized that BUA Cement’s contributions were a major step towards fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for residents.

BUA Cement has invested a total of N360 million in community projects and scholarships in Sokoto State.

The company’s Managing Director, Engr. Yusuf Binji affirmed that the commissioning of seven solar-powered boreholes, the distribution of uniforms to five primary schools, and the donation of cement to local communities were part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting its host communities.

Engr. Binji, represented at the event by Alhaji Sada Suleiman, BUA Director of Administration and Corporate Services, highlighted the communities benefiting from these projects, including Illela, Gidan Bazamfare, Gidan Maituta, Gidan Gamba, Gidan Baduwa, and Almajiri School Kalambaina.

Additionally, BUA Cement has installed 50 solar streetlights in Asare village, provided 25 electric poles and wiring support to Gidan Yaro, and renovated five toilets at the Almajiri School in Kalambaina.

The second major project unveiled was the distribution of uniforms to 2,100 school pupils across five communities: Gidan Bailu, Sabon Garin Alu, Gidan Boka, Gantsare, and Gidan Gamba.

Engr. Ali Gumel, Director at BUA Cement, stated that the total cost of the commissioned projects amounts to approximately N343 million.

He emphasized that the company is dedicated to annually supporting its host communities through various impactful projects.

In total, around 75 communities have benefitted from BUA Cement’s donations and initiatives.

