Sokoto Govt Graduates 500 Women In various Trades

The Sokoto State Government has graduated another batch of 500 women in different trades, including tailoring, soap making, hairdressing, leather works, and food processing.

This graduation ceremony is part of the state government’s skills acquisition programs aimed at empowering women and youth.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto emphasized that the program’s primary objective is to provide gainful employment opportunities for women and youth, reducing youth restiveness and redundancy while creating jobs.

The governor assured that each of the 500 trainees would receive starter kits aligned with their learned trades to support them in starting their businesses.

Youth empowerment is a key component of Governor Aliyu’s nine-point agenda, focusing on creating job opportunities for the state’s youth and boosting the local economy.

Since assuming office, the state government has trained thousands of youths in various trades under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Welfare and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The government has also introduced poverty reduction intervention programs to promote self-reliance among women and youth.

Governor Aliyu reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that fosters economic growth through job creation and promotes artisanship.

To address the state’s high youth population, the government has procured 1,000 motorcycles and 500 tricycles, selling them at subsidized rates.

The governor pledged to introduce new programs to support the economic growth of vulnerable citizens.

Earlier, Special Advisers to the State Governor on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reductions Barrister Sa’adatu Yunusa Muhammad commended the efforts of the state government for a gesture which she said would go a long way to becoming self-reliant.

