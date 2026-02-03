Sokoto Govt Gets Tambuwal Judicial Commission Report

The Sokoto State Government has formally received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry set up to review the activities of the immediate past administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, reiterating its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The report was presented at a ceremony in Sokoto by the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, after months of investigations, public hearings, and examination of official records.

Receiving the report on behalf of the state government, Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the commission for what he described as a diligent, impartial, and evidence-driven assignment.

“The establishment of this commission was not an act of vendetta, nor was it intended to settle political scores or target any individual,” Governor Aliyu said.

“Rather, it was a constitutional and civic responsibility aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and public trust in governance.”

The judicial commission of inquiry was constituted following concerns raised by citizens and institutions over the management of state resources under the previous administration, particularly issues surrounding inherited assets, liabilities, and official records during the transition between the 19th and 20th administrations in Sokoto State.

“Before assuming office, we promised the people of Sokoto an absolute standard of transparency and accountability.

In fulfilment of that promise, it became necessary to subject inherited records and liabilities to an impartial and structured review,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Pindiga disclosed that the commission received 31 memoranda from government agencies, organisations, and individuals during its assignment, while 246 witnesses testified before the panel.

“The commission carried out its assignment with fairness, diligence, and a deep sense of responsibility,” Justice Pindiga said.

“The final report was divided into five segments to ensure clarity, objectivity, and balanced analysis. The report is devoid of a witch-hunt.

The segmentation enabled us to properly analyse the issues and arrive at balanced findings and recommendations based strictly on evidence,” he added.

Governor Aliyu assured that the report would be treated with seriousness and handled through appropriate institutional channels.

“The mandate of the commission was to ascertain facts, examine records, listen to testimonies, and make recommendations based on evidence,” he said.

“This exercise was anchored on the rule of law, not the rule of man.”

"The mandate of the commission was to ascertain facts, examine records, listen to testimonies, and make recommendations based on evidence," he said.

the findings would strengthen institutional accountability and guide policy decisions in the state.

“It is our sincere hope that this report will contribute meaningfully to the development trajectory of Sokoto State and preserve the integrity of our institutions,” he stated.

The Governor, on behalf of the government and people of Sokoto State, thanked Justice Pindiga and members of the commission for their dedication and service. “We owe you a deep debt of gratitude for your commitment to the service of our state”.