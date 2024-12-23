Sokoto Govt Flags Off Distribution Of Three Truck Of Free Fertilizers To Boost Irrigation

Share

Sokoto State Government, on Monday, kicked off the distribution of three truckloads of assorted fertilizers to irrigation farmers across 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Government who initiated the distribution across the 23 local government areas of the state aid the effort aims to boost dry-season farming and promote food security.

According to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the distribution of agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, seeds, and equipment, is part of the state government’s efforts to support farmers, particularly women and youths.

The governor emphasized that the goal is to ensure a bumper harvest and promote food security.

The state government had previously distributed various agricultural inputs during the last rainy season, including 45,366 bags of NPK, 24,264 bags of Urea, and 20,664 litres of Agrochemicals.

Youths and women groups also received 1000 water pumps, 23 Multipurpose threshers, and 3000 Tomato grinding machines at no cost.

Governor Aliyu highlighted that each of the 23 local government areas will receive 3 trucks of assorted fertilizers for dry-season farming.

This initiative aims to improve agricultural output, create job opportunities, and enhance economic growth in the state.

The governor also announced that the Kware Irrigation Scheme, covering 450 hectares, has been completed and will soon be allocated to farmers.

Additionally, work on the Wurno Irrigation Scheme has commenced, and the contract for the rehabilitation of the Lugu Dam has been awarded.

The Sokoto State Government is partnering with national and international organizations to develop the agricultural sector.

The government aims to diversify revenue sources and ensure food security in the country.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the governor for prioritizing agriculture and redeeming his campaign promises through his administration’s nine-point smart agenda.

The Sultan, represented by Galadiman Gari Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru, praised the governor for making agriculture a priority.

He recalled that the current administration has distributed free fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to farmers, aiming to boost farming in the state.

The Sultan noted that residents have not regretted the projects and programs implemented by the administration.

Share

