Sokoto Govt, FFN Partner To Promote Sardauna’s Legacy Nationwide

The Sokoto State Government and Fives Federation of Nigeria (FFN) have intensified efforts to advance the Fives game across the country.

Alhaji Abubakar A. Dangaladima Gwandu, National President of the Fives Game Association, made this known while declaring the 1st edition of the Inter-States Fives National Unity Championship 2024 in Sokoto open.

Contingents from five states – Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, and Katsina – are participating in the game, which takes place from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2026, at the Kangiwa Fives Court in Sokoto.

According to Gwandu, the game was initiated by Sir Ahmadu Bello, the former Premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, to promote unity and friendship.

The game originated in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, in 1928 and was introduced by an educationist named Mr. Hobbert during the colonial era.

It later spread to Sokoto and other areas like Katsina and Kaduna, courtesy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

Speaking on the event, Gwandu noted that some people refer to the game as “Sardauna game” or “Arewa game.”

However, he disagreed with these labels, stating that the game was introduced by a non-Muslim, non-Nigerian educator and is now played in various states, including Abuja and Lagos.

The State Commissioner for Sports, Engr. Mustapha Muhammad promised to coordinate with the state chapter to promote the game.

He acknowledged Sokoto State’s importance in the fives game and appreciated the state’s pioneering role in embracing the sport.

Chairman of the Sokoto State Fives Game Association, Alhaji Mai’akwai Mu’azu Lamido, expressed his displeasure with the national organizing committee’s preparation process.

Nevertheless, he remained committed to the tournament’s success.

The event aims to revive the game in Sokoto State and promote unity among youths.

With the state government’s support, the fives game is expected to continue growing in popularity across the country.

