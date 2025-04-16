Sokoto Govt, FCE Gidan Madi Partner To Boost Teacher Training

Share

The Sokoto State Government has announced its intention to collaborate with the Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, to train and nurture competent and passionate teaching professionals.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu made this known on Wednesday when members of the Governing Board of the Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, paid him a historic courtesy visit.

He assured the college of the government’s full support, recognizing the critical role teacher education plays in building a strong foundation for the basic education sector.

“We understand the critical role teacher education plays in building a strong foundation for our basic education sector, and we are committed to seeing this institution succeed.

“Our vision is to raise educators who will not only impart knowledge but also inspire excellence among our children and youth,” the governor stated.

Governor Aliyu congratulated the board members on their recent appointments, describing them as a well-deserved recognition of their individual and collective capacities.

He expressed hope that their wealth of experience would contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the young but promising institution.

“I am certain that you will strive to justify the confidence that Mr. President, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has in you to ensure the rapid development of this institution,” he said.

The governor emphasized that education remains the bedrock of any meaningful societal development, stressing that no nation can progress beyond the quality of its educational system.

“This is why our administration places high priority on education, knowing that it is the key to unlocking our collective potential and a crucial instrument for sustainable development,” he added.

In line with this vision, he noted that the State government is making deliberate efforts to uplift the standard of its tertiary institutions. Institutions like Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State University, and Ummaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic are undergoing a new phase of transformation aimed at ensuring they continue to produce quality graduates who can contribute meaningfully to the state and beyond.

“Just recently, we awarded contracts for the renovation of dilapidated structures at Sokoto State University. The same gesture will be extended to other state-owned tertiary institutions across the state. This move is to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning and to ensure our academic institutions reflect the aspirations of our people,” the governor explained.

Governor Aliyu also appealed to the good people of Sokoto State to support the government’s tireless efforts to reposition the education sector.

“We are determined to move Sokoto out of the list of educationally disadvantaged states, and with your support, we shall achieve this goal,” he affirmed.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to sponsoring Sokoto State indigenes to pursue their studies both within and outside the country, describing it as a long-term investment in human capital that will yield dividends for generations to come.

The governor also called on all parents and guardians to complement government efforts by encouraging and supporting the education of their children.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more enlightened, and prosperous Sokoto State. I look forward to a fruitful partnership between your institution and the government of Sokoto State,” he concluded.

