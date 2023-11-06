Sokoto Govt Expresses worries Over Resurgence Of Dengue Fever

The Sokoto State Government has expressed worry over the resurgence of Dengue fever, saying the public should take preventive measures to control the spread of the disease.

To this end, the state government issued preventive measures to address the rising concerns about the resurgence of Dengue fever across the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe explained that Dengue fever was a viral illness transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, characterized by symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and general weakness.

Hajiya Balarabe who gave the warning in a statement issued in Sokoto over the weekend emphasised the importance of all taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

While noted that although no deaths or bleeding cases have been reported so far, the state Ministry of Health was urging the residents to take preventive measures seriously to curb the spread of the viral illness.

“In recent times, the Ministry of Health in Sokoto received reports of fever cases in many parts of the state that were not responding to standard malaria treatment”,

“The ministry collected samples from the affected cases, and the results indicated the presence of the Dengue virus in some cases,” she said.

However, the commissioner said it was worth noting that similar incidents occurred in the state in 2016 and 2019.

She, however, said no bleeding or fatalities have been reported in any case.

The commissioner urged people to take necessary measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and encouraged the use of insecticide-treated nets for sleeping.

She further urged the public to seek medical attention and directed health workers to be vigilant in diagnosing Dengue fever and providing appropriate supportive measures.

She further advised the people to maintain personal hygiene by wearing protective clothing and ensuring cleanliness.