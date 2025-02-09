Sokoto govt expands annual Ramadan Feeding Programme

Share

Sokoto State Government is to improve on its Annual Ramadan Feeding programme in order to allow more indigent people to benefit from it.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu dropped this hint while speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the remodelled Ruggar Wauru Jumuaat Mosque in Sokoto, the State capital.

The Press Secretary to Sokoto state Governor, Abubakar Bawa stated that Gov Aliyu further said preparations are in top gear for the commencement of the 2025 Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

” I want to assure you that we are working ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan fast in order to improve on the quality of food being served in our Ramadan feeding centres.

“We are also determined to expand our feeding centres to areas where they don’t exist for the benefit of the needy, the vulnerable and the less-privileged persons in the society

The Governor also said his administration had so far renovated and constructed a number of Mosques and Islamiyya schools for the benefit of the people of the state.

The completed Jumuat Mosques, according to him, included: Sheikh Musa Lukuwa,Tahsinul Qura’an, Runjin Sambo, Sheikh Gumi, Unguwar Rogo, Sultan Maccido, Emir Yahaya Road, as well as those of Yabo and Gwadabawa, among others.

According to Gov. Aliyu, those of Kebbe, Illela, Shagari, Kware, Hassan Dan ‘Mu’azu, Buhari Dan Shehu, Sultan Maccido, Isah Mai Kware, Isa Wasagu, as well Usman Bin Affan, Gawon Nama Jum’at Mosques are currently undergoing renovation.

