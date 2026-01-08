Sokoto Govt Eulogises Outgoing GOC 8 Division, Ajose

The Sokoto State Government has commended the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, for his outstanding leadership, professionalism, and immense contributions to the fight against banditry and other security challenges in the North-West.

The commendation was given at a send-off party organised in honour of the GOC and other outgoing senior officers last Wednesday at the Eagle Officers’ Mess, Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), who was the Special Guest of Honour, described Major General Ajose as a gallant officer whose tenure recorded remarkable operational successes.

Colonel Usman particularly eulogised the outgoing GOC for his decisive role as Commander, Sector 2 of Operation Fansam Yamma, noting that his strategic leadership and effective coordination with other security agencies significantly degraded the operational capacity of bandits and other criminal elements in the region.

According to the Special Adviser, Major General Ajose demonstrated uncommon commitment, courage, and patriotism in the discharge of his duties, earning the respect of officers and men under his command as well as the appreciation of the civilian population.

“The people of Sokoto State, and indeed the entire North-West, will continue to remember Major General Ibikunle Ajose for his selfless service, operational excellence, and firm resolve in confronting banditry and other security threats.

“His contributions have strengthened security collaboration and restored confidence among our communities,” Colonel Usman said.

He further assured the Nigerian Army of the Sokoto State Government’s continued support and cooperation, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, in efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.

Colonel Usman also reassured the general public that the state government remains fully committed to working with the military and other security agencies to sustain the gains recorded and ensure the safety of lives and property.

“The government will not relent in providing the necessary support to security agencies, while also engaging communities to ensure lasting peace and stability,” he added.

The Special Adviser wished the outgoing GOC success in his future assignments, noting that his legacy of service and sacrifice would continue to inspire serving and upcoming officers of the Nigerian Army.